This week Mary Mullins spoke to Donal Liston, Chair of Ballybunion Community Forum about the launch of their new website and marketing plan for the town. Brian Crooke of Office Worker Health gave tips for office-based workers and their employers on improving health and wellbeing. Caroline Birch spoke about launching her business Wild Adventure Way, and BIM CEO Jim O’Toole talked about their new corporate strategy.
Call to support CervicalCheck protest in Tralee
People in Kerry are being called to show their support for those affected by the CervicalCheck scandal. A protest will take place outside HSE buildings...
Four new witnesses called for trial of man charged with attempted murder of Scartaglin...
Four new witnesses are being called for the trial of a man charged with the attempted murder of a Scartaglin man. 74-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi, who...
New website and marketing plan for Ballybunion launched today
It's hoped a new website and marketing plan for Ballybunion will boost tourism in the North Kerry seaside resort. They're being launched this afternoon by...
In Business – May 17th, 2018
Call from the Dáil – May 18th, 2018
Irish Independent Political Correspondent John Downing joins Jerry O'Sullivan on Kerry Today to discuss the events of the week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/call_from_the_dail_friday_may_18th_podcast.mp3
Private John O’Mahony, former UN soldier from Scartaglin – May 18th, 2018
74-year-old Mahmoud Bazzi was deported from the US three years ago to face the charges arising from an incident 38 years ago in Lebanon....