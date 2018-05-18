In Business – May 17th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Donal Liston, Chair of Ballybunion Community Forum about the launch of their new website and marketing plan for the town. Brian Crooke of Office Worker Health gave tips for office-based workers and their employers on improving health and wellbeing. Caroline Birch spoke about launching her business Wild Adventure Way, and BIM CEO Jim O’Toole talked about their new corporate strategy.

