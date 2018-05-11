In Business – May 10th, 2018

On this week’s In Business Mary Mullins talked about the Kerry Expo, which takes place this Sunday. She spoke with Breandán Fitzgerald, the Dingle man appointed Wild Atlantic Way Kerry Director on the B&B Ireland board. Louise and Ciara Nolan of Billy Nolan Jewellers and Hilsers Jewellers dropped into studio to talk about Hilsers’ 25th anniversary. Mary also caught up with fifth class pupils from Gaelscoil Mhic Easmainn, Tralee who are taking part in The Junior Entrepreneur Programme.