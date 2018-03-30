In Business – March 29th 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Carol Brick of CWM Wealth Management on savings and the cost of third level education. Mary was joined by the new Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation in Kerry, Niamh O’Shea of the Killarney park Hotel. Tom Banville gave information about BUCANIER, a new programme providing opportunities to Kerry businesses to develop new products and services, and President of the Irish Road Haulage Association, Verona Murphy talked about the impact Brexit will have on the movement of goods from Kerry.