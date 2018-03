This week Mary Mullins spoke to ISME CEO, Neil McDonnell about why they believe an extreme weather bill would make bad law. Listowel’s Bernadette Barrett spoke about her new business, Léana’s Gift in a Box, and her recent win at the Brides of Kerry awards. Sven Spollen-Behrens told us about a new publication on preparing for GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation). Bríd O’Connell spoke about the benefits of Guaranteed Irish.