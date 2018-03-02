In Business – March 1st, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Timmy Lyne of Premium Vintage; Dr Gerry Gallagher of IT Tralee talked about governance ahead of an upcoming breakfast briefing. Paidi McCarthy of Larkins’ Bakery Milltown told Mary about the Food Academy, and Deirdre de Bhailis spoke about being appointed business development executive of the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub.

