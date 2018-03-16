This week Mary Mullins spoke to Roibeard Ó hEartáin about Gradam Gnó Chiarraí – a new awards scheme for businesses in Kerry for the use of gaeilge. Lisa Fingleton spoke about Moving On, a programme that helps women in Kerry get back into the workforce. Emma Gill spoke about the Vision Network Group in Killarney, and Rachael James of Enterprise Ireland gave details on the Fuelling Ambition entrepreneur roadshow that’s coming to Kerry next month.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Killorglin man charged with possession of over €11,000 worth of crystal meth has sentencing...
A Killorglin man charged with possession of over €11,000 worth of crystal meth has had his sentencing adjourned. 32-year-old Davin Foley of 39 An Bainseach,...
Eleven Kerry garda recruits graduate from Templemore
Eleven Kerry garda recruits have graduated from Templemore today. Stephen O'Dwyer, Waterville; Maura O'Sullivan, Beaufort; Sarah Jane Pierse, Ballyduff; Stephanie Maher, Eoin Horgan and Jason...
No injuries suffered when three vehicles collided with animals in North Kerry
Gardaí say no injuries were suffered when three vehicles collided with animals in North Kerry. The road traffic collision happened in Ballymacjordan, on the Listowel...
Are AirBnB hosts in Kerry aware of their tax-filing obligations? – March 16th, 2018
Director at Taxback.com Barry Flanagan speaks to Jerry O'Sullivan about tax filing obligations concerning AirBnB. With 3,900 hosts listed in the Cork and Kerry...
In Business – March 15th, 2018
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Roibeard Ó hEartáin about Gradam Gnó Chiarraí - a new awards scheme for businesses in Kerry for the...
Liebherr MD on Scholarship Opportunities, Trump and Operating in Kerry – March 15th, 2018
The managing director of Liebherr Container Cranes, Pat O’Leary, spoke to Jerry about the company’s engineering scholarship programme which has just been launched which...