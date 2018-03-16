In Business – March 15th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Roibeard Ó hEartáin about Gradam Gnó Chiarraí – a new awards scheme for businesses in Kerry for the use of gaeilge. Lisa Fingleton spoke about Moving On, a programme that helps women in Kerry get back into the workforce. Emma Gill spoke about the Vision Network Group in Killarney, and Rachael James of Enterprise Ireland gave details on the Fuelling Ambition entrepreneur roadshow that’s coming to Kerry next month.