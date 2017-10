The chief executive of Tralee Chamber Alliance predicts the plans for the M20 Cork/Limerick motorway and the N22 Macroom Bypass will help industrial growth and development in Kerry.

MEP Sean Kelly says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is hopeful that the N22 Macroom /Ballyvourney road upgrade will start next year.

Kieran Routledge of Tralee Chamber Alliance says both road projects will improve access into Kerry which is crucial for the county’s economic development.