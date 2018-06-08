In Business – June 7th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Brid McElligott about Springboard+ courses at IT Tralee for employees and job seekers to upskill. Ogie Sheehy talked about moving to Boston in order for his Tralee based company ViClarity to take on the States. Jim Urell of Property Button told us about their new service which makes moving less painful for tenants, landlords and estate agents. And Marc O’Dwyer of Big Red Cloud spoke about a survey of their clients which revealed SME’s feel competitively disadvantaged by poor broadband quality.



