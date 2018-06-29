In Business – June 28th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Alan O’Shea about his invention, Rodfendr – a fishing rod rest, and launching his crowdfunding campaign. Kim Elliot from Waterville, who recently won a Connect Kerry Women in Business Award, spoke about Rocket Deliveries, her business delivering organic, locally grown produce to your door.

The Aghadoe Heights Hotel and Spa has become the first hotel in Kerry to get China Ready Status; hotel manager Niall Coffey and Dr Tony Lenehan of COTRI (the China Outbound Tourism Research Institute) told us more.

Plus, Neil McDonnell, Chief Executive of ISME talked about the worrying increase in businesses being refused credit from banks.