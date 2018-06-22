In Business – June 21st, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Killarney man Finán O’Donoghue, founder and CEO of Campsited.com; General Manager of the Imperial Hotel Tralee, Derek Carroll spoke about the hotel being the first business to sign up to the GLAN Tralee initiative; Chairman of Kerry Airport, Denis Cregan discussed the facility’s recent AGM; and Chief Executive Office of Image Magazine, Clodagh Edwards talked about the Pitch female entrepreneur competition.