In Business – July 5th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ger McEnery of San Jose Tree Surgeons who is nearly 20 years in business. Chairman and founder of Contracting Plus, Ballyheigue native Michael Dineen talked about how professional contracting could help the worker shortage. Eamonn Sayers of the Guinness Enterprise Centre spoke about the Prosper Kerry event in Killarney. Plus, we heard about the 175 new jobs created by Fexco in Killorglin from CEO of Fexco, Denis McCarthy and CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Julie Sinnamon.
Strict enforcement required when Kenmare trading bye-laws come into effect
Strict enforcement is required when casual trading bye-laws come into effect in Kenmare. Councillors at today's South and West Kerry Municipal District meeting called on...
Road Traffic Amendment Bill passes final stage in Dail
The Road Traffic Amendment Bill 2017 has passed its final stage in Dáil Eireann. The bill was the subject of a lengthy filibuster by a...
Further water restrictions in Kerry likely in the coming days
Further water restrictions in Kerry are likely in the coming days as the drought continues. There are 60 water supplies in Kerry from various sources;...
Call from the Dáil – July 6th, 2018
John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent, deputises for Michael O’Regan. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/ktpodcast2.mp3
Hosepipe Ban Comes Into Effect – July 6th, 2018
Anna Brosnan of Irish Water explains to whom the hosepipe ban applies and to whom it doesn’t. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/kt1july6.mp3
The Globe Learning Expedition
Grainne McPolin brings us a report live from the GLE international citizen science event in Killarney and Mary speaks to Dr Tony Murphy, Director...