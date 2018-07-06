In Business – July 5th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Ger McEnery of San Jose Tree Surgeons who is nearly 20 years in business. Chairman and founder of Contracting Plus, Ballyheigue native Michael Dineen talked about how professional contracting could help the worker shortage. Eamonn Sayers of the Guinness Enterprise Centre spoke about the Prosper Kerry event in Killarney. Plus, we heard about the 175 new jobs created by Fexco in Killorglin from CEO of Fexco, Denis McCarthy and CEO of Enterprise Ireland, Julie Sinnamon.