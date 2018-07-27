In Business – July 26th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Kerry County Council’s Joan McCarthy and Fáilte Ireland’s Fiona Monaghan on the new Kerry activity brochure; Jeremy Burke, PRO of Castleisland Chamber Alliance gave details on the Castleisland Town Audit; Mícheál Ó hÉanaigh talked about the Údarás na Gaeltachta Strategic Plan 2018-2020; and Neil McDonnell of ISME spoke on the Personal Injuries Commission report.