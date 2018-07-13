In Business – July 12th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Lorraine Higgins of Retail Excellence; they want tax fairness measures to protect retailers from cheap imports.

Great news for IT Tralee this week; it’s taking part in an €800,000 R&D programme with Kostal – Dr Danny Riordan spoke more about this.

Gill Brennan of the Irish ProShare Association talked about reforms they would like to see in employee share ownership.





Sailor Joan Mulloy, who will be competing in the Solitaire du Figaro in France next month, spoke about promoting the BIM seafood food trail along the west coast including Kerry.