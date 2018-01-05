In Business – January 4th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

On this week’s show – Dr William Sheehan on the Killarney Economic Conference; New Frontiers participant Joanna Kelly of Digital Greetings and her husband Derek; Regional Director of Enterprise Ireland, Jerry Moloney, on the increase in jobs created by client companies in Kerry; and West Kerry 18-year-old entrepreneur Nikolia O’Connor who was a runner up in the IBYE Kerry competition.

