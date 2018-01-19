In Business – January 18th, 2018

On this week’s show, Mary Mullins spoke to New Frontiers participant Nathalie Vos of Bunny & Clyde, a luxury design-led nursery and children’s furniture and lifestyle brand; General Manager of Siamsa Tíre, Catríona Fallon on the Greening Siamsa initiative; and Dr Daniel Riordan, Manager of the IMaR Technology Gateway at IT Tralee on the opening of a new round of applications on the Enterprise Ireland Innovation Voucher scheme.