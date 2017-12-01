Business Guru

Deirdre spoke to Moira Ni Ghallachoir, a Donegal woman who transformed her native village in the middle of the recession, ahead of her heading to Dingle to talk to people involved in tourism.
Other Voices festival gets underway today in Dingle
The eir Other Voices annual festival gets underway today in Dingle. The 16th instalment to be hosted in St James' Church and other venues around...
UHK undertaking measures to reduce patients waiting on trolleys
University Hospital Kerry has undertaken a number of measures to reduce patients waiting on trolleys. At the recent HSE South health forum, Cllr John Joe...
Construction of Kenmare homes, under Rebuilding Ireland programme, to begin this month
Further progress has been made on the rollout of Kerry County Council’s housing programme with the construction of 22 new houses in Kenmare set...
Wind Farms: Are They Saving or Costing Us Money? – November 30th, 2017
Jerry spoke to Muireann Lynch who’s a research officer with the ESRI, the Economic and Social Research Institute. She’s looked at the value of...
Watch Out for those New Zealand Land Hoppers! – November 30th, 2017
Danny Kiiung and Christine Meehan are studying wildlife biology and they are carrying out major research into the New Zealand land hopper. You probably...
Intro matchmaking Dating Slot | November Part 2
Fergal Harrington from www.intro.ie & www.arealkeeper.ie discusses the fear of rejection http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_11_29_intro.mp3