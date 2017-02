This week Mary Mullins spoke with agri-economist Ciarán Fitzgerald about the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland’s new report on fears for the drinks and hospitality industry in Kerry.

We heard from Ruth McCarthy of FEXCO about the upcoming Cantillon 2017 conference which will bring big names in financial technology to Kerry.

Tony McPoland and Fred McDonogh of Red Chair Recruitment, new sponsors of In Business, discussed the jobs market, the upcoming Kerry EXPO, and lots more.