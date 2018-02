This week, Mary spoke to JJ O’Connell, Director of Plato and Family Business Ireland about an upcoming Kerry LEO seminar on family business succession.

Listowel man David Lyons talked about his new board game Marathon-X; Austin Quilter of Fruity Farm spoke about the Food Academy; and Kerryman and Manager of the Guinness Enterprise Centre in Dublin, Eamonn Sayers told us about an upcoming networking event.