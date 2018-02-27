Business Development Executive appointed for Dingle Hub

A new Business Development Executive has been appointed for the Dingle Creativity and Innovation Hub.

Dingle native Deirdre de Bhailís has taken on the role at the hub, also known as Mol Teic, which offers hot desks, dedicated desks and private offices with access to 1GB of fibre broadband.

Recently, the hub was successful in funding applications to support projects such as the redevelopment of the former Dingle Hospital and ESB Networks’ transition to a low carbon society.

Deirdre de Bhailís says these projects have the potential to create over 100 full time jobs in Dingle over the next five years.