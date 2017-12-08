In Business – December 7th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke with some of the winners of the Kerry IBYE competition; a new event management degree at IT Tralee; Paul Walker of Blair House Farm, Rathmore, who’s taking part in the New Frontiers programme at IT Tralee; and news on nominations being sought for Kerry attractions, activities and businesses to feature on a new inflight video for Aer Lingus.

