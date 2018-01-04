In Business – December 21st, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke to New Frontiers participant, Michelle Keane of Mibeau Interiors, and took a look back at 2017 with some of the business chambers in Kerry – Jeremy Burke of Castleisland, Richie Williams of Dingle, Kieran Rutledge of Tralee, Stephen Stack of Listowel, and Paul O’Neill of Killarney.

