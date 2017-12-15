In Business – December 14th, 2017

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Billy Alexander of Kells Bay House and Gardens on exhibiting at the Chelsea Flower Show; news on the new Kerry marketing brand with Joan McCarthy of Kerry County Council and Sean O’Driscoll of the Muckross Park Hotel Killarney; more winners of the Kerry IBYE competition – Caroline Birch and Nikolia O’Connor; and New Frontiers participant, Sean Foran Mindset Institute.