A business centre manager is being sought for the Sneem Digital Hub.

The hub was formed to create digital employment opportunities in the region.

A similar venture has been undertaken in Dingle with Mol Teic.

The Sneem Digital Hub facility, funded by Kerry County Council and Enterprise Ireland, opens this summer.

Applications close on April 13th.

More information is available at: https://www.recruitireland.com/job/manager-sneem-digital-hub/15331700/