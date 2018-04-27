In Business – April 26th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Doireann Barrett of the Gluten Free Kitchen Company about creating a new product and being selected for an EU programme. Carol Brick of CWM Wealth Management answered questions about pensions, life cover, savings, and investments. Brosna native Martin O’Connell of Nasal Medical talked about the launch of their new product and the signing of a major contract, and Chair of Taste Kerry, John Harty talked about the launch of the new Kerry seafood resource pack.
Tánaiste urges women to continue to engage with cervical check programme
Doctors will now be obliged to inform patients of flawed cervical cancer exams. That's according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney who is visiting Kerry today and...
Tralee Circuit Court hears alleged assault victim had greater chance of dying of old...
It's claimed the alleged victim of an assault in Kenmare had a greater risk of dying of old age than from the incurred injuries. The...
Macroom Bypass project moves step closer
The Macroom Bypass has moved a step closer. Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan...
Agritime – April 26th, 2018
Aisling O'Brien speaks to Dave Barry of Goldcrop about planning for future extreme fodder events, she hears about this weekend's Kingdom Agri Trade Show...
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing filled in for Michael O’Regan with the happenings from the Oireachtas this week. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/calldail.mp3