In Business – April 26th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Doireann Barrett of the Gluten Free Kitchen Company about creating a new product and being selected for an EU programme. Carol Brick of CWM Wealth Management answered questions about pensions, life cover, savings, and investments. Brosna native Martin O’Connell of Nasal Medical talked about the launch of their new product and the signing of a major contract, and Chair of Taste Kerry, John Harty talked about the launch of the new Kerry seafood resource pack.