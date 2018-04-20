This week Mary Mullins spoke Dr Eilish Broderick of IT Tralee and David Hobbert of University Hospital Kerry about the launch of a new pharmacy technician programme; David Scott told us about Taste Kerry’s upcoming event; Jessica Clinton talked about Ballyhar Foods’ win at the County Enterprise Awards; and David Carr told us about west Kerry design company, Idirlinn.
Killarney conference hears calls to start reducing civil and public service pay gap
One of the country's largest trade unions has called on the Government to fast-track efforts to start reducing the pay gap between long-standing public...
Policing Authority CEO will be listening to Kerry gardaí on policing reform
The CEO of the Policing Authority says she'll be listening to gardaí on the beat in Kerry and across the country. Helen Hall was speaking...
A number of Kerry customers remain without power
A number of Kerry customers remain without power this morning. There are currently two faults, one in Coolcorcoran affecting 48 premises in surrounding areas; power...
In Business – April 19th, 2018
Clashing with the Royals
Jeanne Brits from Killarney spoke to Deirdre about how her daughter Cele is getting married a few miles down the road from prince Harry...
Killarney No Name Club
Sinead Roche from Killarney joined Deirdre on air today to tell us about how she made it to the final in the No Name...