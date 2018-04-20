In Business – April 19th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

This week Mary Mullins spoke Dr Eilish Broderick of IT Tralee and David Hobbert of University Hospital Kerry about the launch of a new pharmacy technician programme; David Scott told us about Taste Kerry’s upcoming event; Jessica Clinton talked about Ballyhar Foods’ win at the County Enterprise Awards; and David Carr told us about west Kerry design company, Idirlinn.

