In Business – April 12th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Caherciveen woman Máire Morris of Morris Fashion Consultancy; financial planner, Paul Merriman of AskPaul.ie talked credit cards; Helen Courtney Power spoke about Killarney Credit Union now providing loans to community groups, charities, and not for profits; and Seónaid Ó Murchadha of the Employer Disability Information service gave information about supports for businesses in employing people with a disability.