In Business – April 12th, 2018

This week Mary Mullins spoke to Caherciveen woman Máire Morris of Morris Fashion Consultancy; financial planner, Paul Merriman of AskPaul.ie talked credit cards; Helen Courtney Power spoke about Killarney Credit Union now providing loans to community groups, charities, and not for profits; and Seónaid Ó Murchadha of the Employer Disability Information service gave information about supports for businesses in employing people with a disability.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Cahersiveen man claims second prize in World Press Photo Contest
A Cahersiveen man has been awarded second prize in the World Press Photo Contest. Stephen McCarthy received the prize in the sports category for his...
Hopes 43 new beds will open soon at University Hospital Kerry
It's hoped 43 new beds will open soon at University Hospital Kerry to ease overcrowding. The hospital made a proposal to the HSE and the...
Killarney parent called for better playground facilities for children with disabilities
A Killarney parent has called for better playground facilities for children with disabilities. Steve O’Mahony says his 2-year-old daughter Alexis, who has a disability, is...
Centenary of Attack on RIC Barracks – April 13th, 2018
Today is the 100th anniversary of the attack on Gortatlea RIC Barracks. A monument is being unveiled to mark the event this Sunday. One...
North Kerry-West Limerick Trail has the Potential to Change Lives – April 13th, 2018
Greenway pioneer, John Grimshaw of the UK sustainable transport charity, Sustrans, drew up a plan 30 years ago to develop a greenway between Limerick...
Where Stands Kerry County Council’s Rural Planning Policy which Gives Preference to Locals? –...
It’s an objective of the council to ensure that favourable consideration is given to individual one-off housing developments in rural areas for immediate family...