Bus Taking Patients to Belfast for Cataract Operations Leaving Kerry Tomorrow – December 15th, 2017

By
Radio Kerry
-

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, along with Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, organised the transport for 6 people from each constituency. Jerry Harrington from Bantry started it all when he brought his father, John Patrick, who’s 90 to the North. John Patrick had been waiting over 4 years for surgery.

