Bus Éireann School Transport Scheme services not operating in Kerry this Monday due to Status Red weather warning

School Transport Scheme services operated by Bus Éireann in Kerry will not operate this Monday October 16th, due to Met Éireann’s Status Red warning.

This will also apply in Cork, Clare, Mayo and Galway where red weather warnings have also been issued.

In a statement Bus Éireann said parents, schools and school management bodies have previously been advised of this policy – adopted in 2015- to ensure school children are not endangered in any way during severe weather events.

Schools will make their own decisions on whether to open or remain closed, but School Transport Scheme services will not operate in – or into – areas affected by Status Red.

Services are expected to resume in Kerry on Tuesday.

People can check buseireann.ie/RedAlert, @buseireann on Twitter and Facebook for service updates.