Bus Eireann route update 10.30am

BUS EIREANN UPDATE @ 10.30hrs – All trips are subject to review as the day progresses

Expressway

Route 13 Limerick/Adare/Listowel/Tralee: Tralee to Limerick 13.00, 15.00, 18.00 to operate. Limerick to Tralee 15.35, 17.35, 19.35, 21.35 to operate

Route 14 Limerick/Kerry Airport/Killarney: Killarney to Limerick 14.00, 16.00, 18.00 and Limerick to Killarney 16.35, 17.35 to operate

Route 40 Tralee/Killarney/Cork: Tralee to Cork 12.50, 13.50, 15.50, 16.50 will operate. Cork to Tralee 13.30, 16.30, 17.30, 19.00, 20.30 to operate

Regional Services

Route 270, Sneem – Kenmare – Killarney: Killarney to Kenmare 15.10 and 16.00 Kenmare to Killarney will operate

Route 271, Tralee – Castleisland – Kerry Airport – Killarney: No services expected to operate today

Route 272, Tralee – Listowel – Ballybunion: No services expected to operate today

Route 275, Tralee – Dingle: 14.00, 16.15 18.00 Tralee to Dingle and 15.30 and 17.30 Dingle to Tralee will operate

Route 279 Tralee/Killorglin: No services expected to operate today

Route 279A Killarney – Killorglin – Caherciveen – Waterville: 15.10 service from Killarney to Caherciveen to operate