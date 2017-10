Customers using the Bus Eireann service from Tralee to Ballyheigue are being advised of a detour tomorrow due to roadworks.

The detour at Ardfert to allow for Irish Water works to alleviate flooding will be in place from Monday 9th October to Friday October 27th.

Bus Eireann services from Tralee going to and from Ballyheigue will operate on the R558 towards Fenit and turning in The Spa at the Oyster Tavern to and from Ardfert.