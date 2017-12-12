A bus carrying patients to Northern Ireland for cataract operations will leave Kerry on Saturday.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, along with Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, organised the transport for 6 people from each constituency.

The 12 patients will be taken to Kingsbridge Hospital in Belfast to have cataracts removed, avoiding the lengthy delays in the Republic.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, who provided the bus with Deputy Collins, says the fact Kerry people have to travel to Belfast for the operation shows the poor state of the health service.

He adds it’s difficult for some to make the journey, but they’ve been left with very little choice.