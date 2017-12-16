Six Kerry people are travelling to Northern Ireland for cataract operations on chartered transport today.

Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae, along with Cork South-West TD Michael Collins, organised the transport for six people from each constituency.

The 12 patients will be taken to Kingsbridge Hospital in Belfast to have cataracts removed, avoiding the lengthy delays in the Republic.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, who provided the bus with Deputy Collins, has said the fact Kerry people have to travel to Belfast for the operation shows the poor state of the health service.

However, the Kerry TD says he’s delighted to have been able to help.