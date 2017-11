The burial of a woman who died in a car crash in Duagh last week will take place today.

67-year-old Carmel Carmody was originally from Ardfert but lived in Kilflynn in recent times.

On Saturday last, Gardaí were called to Foildarrig near Duagh to the scene of a two-car collision, in which Ms Carmody lost her life.

Carmel Carmody will repose at Cúil Mhuire Pastoral Centre, Ardfert today until 2pm, with burial afterwards in the Cathedral Cemetery, Ardfert.