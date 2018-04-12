Burglars Targeting Homes of Bereaved – April 12th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

It emerged this week that gardaí intercepted a gang of suspected burglars who were targeting the homes of people grieving the deaths of two teenagers killed in a crash in Co Clare. Ben Brosnan is vice-chair of Kilcummin Community Alert. When there is a funeral in the community, members of the Community Alert volunteer to mind homes while the funerals are being held.

