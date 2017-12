Burger King in Killarney is to extend its opening hours.

An Bord Pleanala has decided to overturn a decision by Kerry County Council to refuse an application made by OKR Group.

The College Street premises will open until 3.30am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and until 2am on 12 Bank Holiday Mondays.

The planning appeals board said this would not seriously injure the residential amenities of property in the vicinity.