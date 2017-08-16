Burger King Killarney appeals refusal to extend opening hours

Burger King has appealed a decision not to allow it to extend its opening hours at its Killarney outlet.

OKR Group had applied to Kerry County Council to open until 3.30 am on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and until 2am on Mondays for 12 weekends at its College Street premises.

The specific weekends include Valentines, St Patrick’s Weekend, Easter, Puck Fair, New Years and the Ring of Kerry Cycle weekend.

The local authority refused permission to extend the opening hours as it would lead to large congregations of people in the area.

OKR has now appealed this to An Bord Pleanala; a decision is due by December 4th.