Bugter Victorious As Ras Tailteann Comes To Kerry

Luuc Bugter took the Ras Tailteann stage honours into Listowel today.

He’s second overall after stage 3, with Cyrille Thiery still out in front.

Kerry riders feature in two of the top three spots in the County Rider category.





Reporting is Padraig Harnett http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/stage3.mp3

Kerry riders

Today:

Richard Maes 11th

Eugene Moriarty 17th

Cathal Moynihan 24th

John Brosnan 26th

Conor Kissane 44th

Paul Kennedy 51st

Cormac Daly 75th

Patrick Clifford 78th

Marcus Treacy 113th

Brandon Douglas 123rd

Overall:

Richard Maes 17th

Eugene Moriarty 19th

Paul Kennedy 28th

Cathal Moynihan 85th

John Brosnan 86th

Cormac Daly 98th

Conor Kissane 100th

Patrick Clifford 109th

Brandon Douglas 122nd

Marcus Treacy 136th