Bugter Victorious As Ras Tailteann Comes To Kerry

Luuc Bugter took the Ras Tailteann stage honours into Listowel today.
He’s second overall after stage 3, with Cyrille Thiery still out in front.
Kerry riders feature in two of the top three spots in the County Rider category.
Reporting is Padraig Harnett
Kerry riders
Today:
Richard Maes 11th
Eugene Moriarty 17th
Cathal Moynihan 24th
John Brosnan 26th
Conor Kissane 44th
Paul Kennedy 51st
Cormac Daly 75th
Patrick Clifford 78th
Marcus Treacy 113th
Brandon Douglas 123rd
Overall:
Richard Maes 17th
Eugene Moriarty 19th
Paul Kennedy 28th
Cathal Moynihan 85th
John Brosnan 86th
Cormac Daly 98th
Conor Kissane 100th
Patrick Clifford 109th
Brandon Douglas 122nd
Marcus Treacy 136th