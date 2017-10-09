The Sinn Féin spokesperson on finance spoke to Jerry about what he would like to see done in tomorrow’s budget and the leaked Revenue report on Brexit and the border.
South-West region has the highest growth rate of job creation
The South-West region has the highest growth rate of job creation. Colm Farrell, Economic Researcher with Public Policy.ie, says only 1/3 of jobs created since...
Kerry stores receive Londis awards
Kerry stores have received national Londis Retailing Awards. The awards have been running for over 20 years and recognise stores that excel across all areas...
Kerry tourism companies take part in London showcase
Four Kerry companies were among a group of 38 Irish tourism operators who took part in the Flavours tourism event in London. Randles Hotels, Killarney...
The Story of the Near Escape at Ladies View – October 9th, 2017
Last Friday, a photo of a car which was driven over the wall at Ladies View in Killarney. Fortunately, the two Taiwanese tourists were...
Budget Wish List: Pearse Doherty’s View – October 9th, 2017
Colm MacGearailt, Ros na Rún
Tá aisteoir eile den scoth ó Chiarraí tar éis páirt a ghlacadh ar an chlár Ros na Rún, sin Colm Mac Gearailt, ó Cathair Sciolbín,...