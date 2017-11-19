Bryan Sheehan Announces Inter-County Retirement

Bryan Sheehan has announced his inter-county retirement.

After making his senior debut in 2005, Sheehan made 66 championship appearances for the Kingdom winning 5 All Ireland titles and three Allianz Leagues.

In 2011, he was recognised for his outstanding play with a GAA All Star.

Jack O’Connor, who managed Sheehan at schools and inter-county, says the St Mary’s clubman was one of the best kickers of all time.

Former Kerry Captain Billy O’Shea says Sheehan’s retirement was not a huge surprise.

County Committee Chairman Tim Murphy paid tribute to Sheehan.