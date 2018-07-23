Bruff Winner Of Danny Broderick Memorial Senior Scratch Cup

Bruff’s Liam O’Donovan defeated Deerpark’s Damien Fleming by a single stroke to win the Danny Broderick Memorial Senior Scratch Cup in Castleisland after 54 holes.

The Limerick player had a tournament total of 22 under.

The Intermediate Competition was won by Deerpark’s James Fleming with five under, one ahead of his club-mate Kieran Fitzpatrick.





Noel Lee from the host club was the winner of the Junior event, the Lorna Looney-Brosnan Cup, with a score of four under.

Julianne Broderick from the host club won the Ladies Senor prize, with the Junior Ladies prize won by Tralee’s Lisa O’Connor.