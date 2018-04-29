A brown Springer Spaniel missing in the Maharees ,Castlegregory area.

A brown Springer Spaniel with a white chest is missing in the Maharees area since Friday week last. Dog was wearing a blue collar & is very nervous.  €100 reward is being offered for the safe return of the dog.  Any information please contact 086 6012544

