Bronze Age discoveries along Ballyvourney Macroom road

Archaeological investigations along the route of the N22 Ballyvourney/Macroom road Project have discovered 30 previously unknown ancient sites.

Among the discoveries is a Bronze Age ring fort.

The Irish Examiner reports that the sites have been discovered through ground penetrating radar along the two-thirds of the road’s 22km route corridor between Macroom and Ballyvourney.

A number of river and watercourses have also been identified as having archaeological potential.

It’s expected that archaeological excavations will be completed by the end of the year, the results of which will be published by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.