This show brings you all the build up to the first official British Royal visit in Kerry in more than 150 years including reports from Derrynane and Killarney. Martin Ferris also spoke to Jerry and Michael O’Regan delivered his weekly Call from the Dáil.
Kerry Sinn Féin TD says he and Prince Charles are on a journey of...
Martin Ferris says his meeting with Prince Charles is a huge step towards peace and reconciliation. The Kerry deputy, who's a former IRA prisoner, met...
Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall conclude visit to Killarney
The Prince of Wales, Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have concluded their visit to Killarney in the last few minutes. They...
Kerry culture and food produce take centre stage for royal visit to Tralee
Irish music, song and dance took centre stage for the visit of Prince Charles and his wife Camilla to Tralee. The Prince of Wales and...
British Royal Visit to Kerry – June 15th, 2018
This show brings you all the build up to the first official British Royal visit in Kerry in more than 150 years including reports...
In Business – June 14th, 2018
This week Carol Brick of CWM Wealth Management answered questions about pensions, life cover, savings, and investments. Declan Sugrue spoke about the co-working space...
Republican Sinn Féin to Protest at Royal Visit – June 14th, 2018
Pádraig Garvey of Republican Sinn Féin explained to Jerry why they are staging protests tomorrow against Prince Charles and Camilla’s visit. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/RSF.MP3