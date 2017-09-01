Britain’s NHS recruiting nurses and midwives in Kerry

The NHS are recruiting nurses and midwives in Kerry.

Britain’s national health service is hosting a recruitment day in Tralee, in the Brandon Hotel, this Saturday (September 2nd) for the Luton & Dunstable Hospital.

NHS nurses and midwives will attend the event, offering interviews to candidates on the day.

Recruitment in a variety of fields is being sought in medicine, surgery, elder care, midwifery and paediatrics.

The Luton & Dunstable Hospital, close to Luton Airport, serves a population of 350,000 across Bedfordshire and North Hertfordshire.