The plan includes incentives for people living in nursing homes to rent out their home. Jerry got the views of Justin Moran of Age Action Ireland.
Demolition begins at historic Tralee site
Demolition works have begun on a historic site in Tralee. It is part of a major redevelopment of the former Denny Bacon Factory site at...
Kerry’s Junior Minister still wants to hear from parties that didn’t co-operate with Rio...
Kerry's Junior Minister says he would still welcome an explanation from people who didn't co-operate with the report on ticketing for the Rio Olympic...
Gardaí warn of scams in the county
Gardaí are urging the public to be vigilant against scams in the county. They claim scammers are coming into shops looking to change large amounts...
16-Year-Old Shines for Kerry Ladies Football Team – August 14th, 2017
Breda O’Shea of Radio Kerry Sport discussed the team’s victory over Armagh in the All Ireland Quarter Final. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_08_09_klft.mp3
Bringing Vacant Homes Back into Use – August 14th, 2017
The plan includes incentives for people living in nursing homes to rent out their home. Jerry got the views of Justin Moran of Age...
Why Our Devotion to Premiership Football – August 14th, 2017
Why do some of us so slavishly follow Premiership teams made up of super-rich players? Jerry discusses this with Ger Walsh and Sylvester Hennessy. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2017_08_09_premiers.mp3