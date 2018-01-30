To Bring Them Home: The Work of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – January 30th, 2018

The funeral took place today of David Higgins from Caherslee, Tralee, one of two kayakers killed in Ecuador last week. 19-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo was also killed. David’s family asked that donations be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Jerry spoke to trustee Colin Bell about the organisation which he and his family established after his son, Kevin, was killed in New York.
Gardaí confirm that woman killed in Cork crash was from West Kerry
Gardaí have confirmed that a young woman who was killed in a crash in Cork this morning was from West Kerry. The 29-year-old woman was...
TUI members in Kerry to take part in national lunchtime protest this week
Members of the Teachers' Union of Ireland in Kerry will be holding a lunchtime protest this week. The action is being taken because of what...
Kerry for Choice welcomes 8th Amendment referendum
Kerry for Choice has welcomed the Government's announcement that a referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment will be held before the end of May. The...
Illegal Dumping in Tralee Town Centre – January 30th, 2018
Businesses and residents in and near McCowan’s Lane in Tralee are sick to death of illegal dumping which is attracting vermin. Jerry paid a...
Legal Lowdown – January 30th, 2018
On the last Tuesday of every month, law lecturer and solicitor, Miriam McGillycuddy, joins Jerry to answer your legal queries. http://media.radiokerry.ie/upload/radiokerry/audio/2018_01_30_legallowdown.mp3