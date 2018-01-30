To Bring Them Home: The Work of the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust – January 30th, 2018

By
Radio Kerry
-

The funeral took place today of David Higgins from Caherslee, Tralee, one of two kayakers killed in Ecuador last week. 19-year-old Alex McGourty from Sligo was also killed. David’s family asked that donations be made to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. Jerry spoke to trustee Colin Bell about the organisation which he and his family established after his son, Kevin, was killed in New York.

