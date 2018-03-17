Bridie Walsh (née Jones), Tullig, Castleisland & late of Cordal West.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Castleisland Parish Church.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 1pm.  Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.

