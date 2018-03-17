Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm – 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Castleisland.
Latest News
Thousands attending St Patrick’s Day parades around the Kingdom today
10-11am Milltown's St Patrick's Day parade has just begun, and Knocknagree’s first ever parade will be held after 10 am mass. The parade in Baile an...
Dingle Fife & Drum Band lead the first St Patrick’s Day parade of the...
Thousands of people are expected to turn out for St Patrick's Day events all over the county today. The first parade of the day took...
Bridie Walsh (née Jones), Tullig, Castleisland & late of Cordal West.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland on Sunday evening from 5pm - 8pm, followed by removal at 8pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem Mass...
Fr.Jack Heffernan, Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee & Late of Main Street, Castleisland.
Reposing at Our Lady of Fatima Home Chapel, on Sunday evening from 6pm - 7pm followed by removal at 7pm to Castleisland Parish Church. Requiem...
Second For Kerry Athlete In USA
Kerry’s Pat Murphy was second in the 1500 metres at the US National Masters Indoor Championships. Today he goes in the 3000 metres.
Latest Sports
Second For Kerry Athlete In USA
Kerry’s Pat Murphy was second in the 1500 metres at the US National Masters Indoor Championships. Today he goes in the 3000 metres.
Saturday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
SENIOR MENS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla 66 KCYMS 93 SENIOR MENS DIV 2: Glenbeigh Falcons 40 KCYMS 61 SENIOR WOMENS DIV 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 49 TK Killarney...
Saturday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Ashes Bar Glenbeigh Masters Mens League Killarney 3 Castleisland 5