Bridie Quinlan nee Hanafin, Keel, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry.

reposing at The Gleasure Funeral home on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30 to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilflynn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.