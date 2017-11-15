reposing at The Gleasure Funeral home on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30 to St. Michael’s Church, Lixnaw. Requiem mass on Thursday at 12.30pm. Burial afterwards in Kilflynn Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home.
Latest News
Killarney Chamber expresses disappointment over Ireland’s failed Rugby World Cup bid
The Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has expressed its disappointment over Ireland’s failed Rugby World Cup bid. France will host the 2023 edition, despite...
Minister on visit to Kerry says Shane Ross is not against rural Ireland
Minister Finian McGrath says Shane Ross is not against rural Ireland. The Minster of State for Disabilities, is in Kerry today speaking to social care...
Bridie Quinlan nee Hanafin, Keel, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry.
reposing at The Gleasure Funeral home on Thursday from 5.30 to 7.30pm. Removal at 7.30 to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw. Requiem mass on Thursday...
€225,000 allocated to for Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne
Funding of €224,824 has been allocated for Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne. Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Joe McHugh has...
Teresa O’Keeffe née O’Connor, Turrenamult, Gneeveguilla.
Reposing tomorrow Thursday (Nov 16th) at her home in Turrenamult from 4.30 to 8pm. Requiem mass will take place on tomorrow Friday at 12noon at the...
Latest Sports
Evening Sports Update
CAMOGIE St. Brendan's Park in Birr, Co. Offally has been confirmed as the venue for Clanmaurice's AIB All Ireland Junior Camogie Club Championship Final with...
France Will Host The 2023 Rugby World Cup
Ireland have lost the race to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup. France were the surprise winners of the vote which took place in London...
Ballyduff Coursing Preview
This weekend's action is in Ballyduff where ''The Kit Brown North Kerry Cup'' is the feature. Previewing, James O' Connor................