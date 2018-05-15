Bridie O’Reilly née Keane, Lixnaw Village.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Lawlor’s Funeral Home, Ballyduff this evening (Tuesday 15th May) from 6pm to 9pm. Arriving from her residence to St. Michael’s Church Lixnaw on Wednesday at 11am for requiem mass at 11.30am followed by creation at the Island Crematorium Cork.  House private please.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR