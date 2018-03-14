Bridie O’Donoghue nee O’ Donoghue, Kilquane, Headford, Killarney

By
receptionradiokerry
-

reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. One way traffic only, entering at Barraduff Bridge. Requiem mass on Friday at 2pm in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Barraduff. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery.

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR