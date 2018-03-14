Bridie O’Donoghue nee O’ Donoghue, Kilquane, Headford, Killarney

reposing at her residence on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm. One way traffic only, entering at Barraduff Bridge. Requiem mass on Friday at 2pm in The Church of the Sacred Heart, Barraduff. Burial afterwards in Kilquane Cemetery.
Evening Sports Update
SOCCER Tottenham have confirmed that Harry Kane's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared. The striker was substituted in Spurs' 4-1 win at...
Cheltenham Day 2 Update
'Altior' has won the feature race on day two of the Cheltenham Festival - the Queen Mother Champion Chase. The evens-favourite held off a...
20% rise in fly-tipping waste collected in Kerry last year
There was a 20% rise in the amount of fly-tipping waste collected in Kerry last year. 820 cases of littering were investigated by Kerry County...
Kerry TD calls for 40 extra bed plan for UHK to be implemented
A Kerry TD says it's unacceptable the Government won't make specific commitments to a plan for 40 more beds at University Hospital Kerry. Yesterday, 28...
Up to 20 people a month presenting to Kerry MABS with mortgage debt
Up to 20 people a month are presenting to Kerry MABS with mortgage debt. That's according to Dedicated Mortgage Arrears Adviser with the service, Eamonn...
Lunchtime Sports Update
Irish trained horses are the favourites for two of the three Grade One races at Cheltenham today. 'Samcro' is odds on to win the Ballymore...